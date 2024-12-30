Foreign cycling couple robbed in Sindh

KARACHI - In a shameful incident, a foreign couple who reached Pakistan after cycling through 10 different countries was robbed by muggers in Sindh’s Thatta district, it emerged on Sunday. According to police, the couple, Polish national Kowalczyk Jakub Tomasz and Scantamburlo Marie Elisabeth who hailed from France, was looted near Sajawal bypass. The senior superintendent of police (SSP) said that the mugger deprived the foreign couple of their mobile phones. The police have lodged a first-information report (FIR) on the behalf of the state and launched investigations into the incident. An official at the Sindh archaeology department, however, told media that the couple, who was visiting historical sites in the province, was robbed in the Makli graveyard, home to nearly half a million tombs and graves of royals, sufi saints and others. “The couple stayed in Makli graveyard last night [Saturday night] where the muggers robbed them,” the assistant at the archaeology department confirmed. He said that couple was the guest of the provincial archaeology department. Following the incident, the couple left for Hyderabad. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Sujawal SSP. The home minister directed the police to take swift action against the suspects involved in the incident. “Investigation should be made effective and successful by using modern and advanced techniques,” he added. The police, however, said that a case had already been registered against three suspect involved in the robbery. Earlier in October, amid growing lawlessness in the metropolis, robbers wearing police uniforms looted foreign tourists in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA). The four foreign tourists were deprived of $1,080 (Rs300,942) during the robbery near Khayaban-e-Mujahid, the police authorities had confirmed. Disappointed with the poor law and order situation in the metropolis, the tourists left the country on the very next day without lodging any complaint with the police.