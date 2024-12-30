Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died Sunday at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center said.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love," said Chip Carter, the former president’s son.

"My brothers, sister and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."

The longest-lived American president served from January 1977 to January 1981.

Carter is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His wife Rosalynn died in 2023.

State funeral to be held in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden said America and the world lost an "extraordinary" leader, statesman and humanitarian.

"With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe," he said in a statement.

Biden said he will be ordering an official state funeral to be held in Washington, D.C. to honor Carter.

President-elect Donald Trump said the challenges Carter faced as president came at a "pivotal time" for the US and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans.

"For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," he said on his Truth Social platform.

"Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."