Govt, PTI set to meet on Jan 2 for key negotiations

A meeting between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiation committees has been scheduled for January 2, with National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq set to preside.

The session, planned for 11:30 am, will feature the PTI negotiation committee presenting its list of demands. Notices for the meeting have been issued to all committee members, marking another step in the ongoing dialogue process.

Following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar informed the media that the PTI chairman had been briefed on the progress of the negotiations. Imran Khan emphasized the need to conclude the process within a defined timeframe and called for swift progress.

The PTI chairman also noted that the initial meeting of the negotiation committees was informal and preliminary, with some members absent. In the upcoming round of talks, the PTI committee is expected to formally present its demands to the government representatives.

Barrister Gohar indicated that the PTI negotiation committee is working to arrange another meeting with Imran Khan before the next session and expressed optimism about achieving meaningful results through the discussions.





