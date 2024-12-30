Govt fully believes in freedom of speech, press: Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has congratulated the newly elected body of Lahore Press Club.

In a statement, he said the PML-N government fully believes in freedom of speech and press.

The Minister said government is taking all possible measures for the welfare of journalists.

He said Lahore's journalist community has an important role in promotion of democratic values and rule of law.

The Minister expressed the hope that the newly elected officials of Lahore Press Club will continue the body's role for welfare of journalists.