Govt to launch Economic Transformation Plan tomorrow: Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal says National Economic Transformation Plan for next five years will launch tomorrow.

He was addressing at the passing out ceremony of the officers of 47th Specialized Training Program of Pakistan Administration Service in Lahore today.

He said that the transformation plan is based upon several factors which need to be addressed and achieved if Pakistan wants to develop and progress in future.

He said that Pakistan should focus all its resources to promote exports based economy and pay attention on e-commerce like automation, nanotechnology and artificial technology which are going to reshape the future economics.

He said that Pakistan will have to blend its human resources with the emerging technologies.

He urged the civil servants to utilize all their capabilities for better manage the public issues, as civil service is a huge responsibility, rather than just a job.