Monday, December 30, 2024
Gwadar Airport’s landing system in bad weather made functional

December 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  To enhance the efficiency of aircraft landings and take offs during adverse weather conditions, the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has successfully operationalized the high-tech Instrument Landing System (ILS) CAT-III(B). The Instrument Landing System (ILS) is a ground-based approach system that provides precise guidance to aircraft as they approach and land on the runway.

It is crucial for ensuring safe landings and take-offs when visibility is compromised due to poor weather conditions. A Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) official explained to Gwadar Pro this state-of-the-art system is capable of assisting aircraft in landing under low-visibility conditions, with a Runway Visual Range (RVR) limit of just 50 meters. The official emphasized that successful landings depend on three key factors: minimum visibility of 50 meters, fully trained pilots, and aircraft equipped with the necessary avionics that are compatible with the ground-based system. “ The Civil Aviation Authority has already notified all airlines to upgrade their aircraft and train their pilots to ensure they can fully utilize the ILS CAT-III(B), thereby preventing any disruptions for passengers,” he added.

A Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) representative noted that severe weather conditions often lead to dangerous situations, resulting in costly delays and posing risks to passenger safety. “Accurate situational awareness is crucial for airports, as it allows them to assess storm conditions, visibility, wind, precipitation, and runway surfaces effectively,” he explained.

