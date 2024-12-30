IHC directs FBR to resolve Rs1.37bln PTA tax deduction case within two months

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a detailed verdict in the case concerning the deduction of Rs1.37 billion from the bank account of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) by the tax department.

Justice Babar Sattar delivered the verdict on a petition filed by the PTA, which challenged the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) action.

The court directed the FBR to resolve the PTA’s petition within two months and imposed a fine of Rs0.1 million on the deputy commissioner of Inland Revenue Services (IRS).

In its plea, the PTA argued that the FBR had deducted a substantial tax amount from its bank account in 2018 without issuing any prior notice. Justice Sattar emphasized that such deductions without notice are unlawful.

The case highlights a significant dispute over the FBR’s authority to withdraw funds without proper procedural compliance.