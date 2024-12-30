Indecisive Legislation

The controversy surrounding the Society’s Registration Amendment Act 2024, commonly referred to as the madressah bill, has concluded in an opaque and anticlimactic manner. President Zardari has given his assent to the bill, allowing it to become law, but the reasoning and processes behind its passage remain as unclear as ever.

If the ruling coalition harboured reservations about the bill, one might assume it would have refrained from promising its passage to Maulana Fazlur Rahman of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl). Instead, the government not only committed to enacting the bill as part of a deal to secure the Maulana’s support for other critical legislative priorities but also saw it through the parliamentary process. Once that commitment was made, one would expect the government to stand by its word, regardless of any discomfort with the consequences.

Yet, what followed was a display of indecision and contradiction. The government appeared to want it both ways—advancing its legislative agenda while simultaneously distancing itself from the madressah bill. The situation escalated when the President publicly criticised the bill, labelling it a controversial and unwise measure. This created the impression that the legislation might face further scrutiny in parliament, perhaps offering a rare opportunity for transparent debate on its provisions and implications.

However, any such hope was short-lived. Without additional debate or clarity, the President abruptly signed the bill into law. This move brought the JUI-F back into the government’s fold, yet it left the public questioning the entire episode. What was the purpose of the delay? Were there behind-the-scenes negotiations that resolved the impasse? The answers to these questions remain elusive.

For now, the madressah bill is law, but the lack of transparency and the mixed signals from the government have reduced this entire controversy to an exercise in public confusion. Whether the motivations behind this legislation will ever be fully revealed remains uncertain, leaving the public to wonder what, if anything, was gained through this murky political manoeuvring.