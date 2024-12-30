Injustice with Balochistan’s Players

The players of Balochistan are being grossly undervalued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and other sports organisations in Pakistan. Despite being exceptionally talented in sports such as cricket and football, they are not provided with sufficient opportunities to showcase their skills at a higher level. This lack of exposure denies them the chance to fulfil their dreams of representing Pakistan in major international events like ICC tournaments and prominent football competitions.

Although Balochistan is a significant province, its players remain underrepresented in national teams. Like other provinces, Balochistan’s athletes have an equal right to participate and excel. The PCB has often been criticised for failing to invest adequately in cricket development programmes in Balochistan. Even when funds are allocated, corruption diverts these resources to political figures rather than to sports development.

Corruption continues to plague not just sports but society at large. I urge the government of Pakistan to treat all provinces fairly. Players from Balochistan must not be neglected; they possess the same potential and talent as athletes from other provinces. It is high time they are given the opportunities they deserve to represent their country at the highest levels.

SHAHAB MALIK,

Balochistan.