Junaid and Zayd clinch titles at Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis

LAHORE - Junaid Khan and Zayd Zaman clinched the titles in boys U-14 and U-12 singles respectively in theSheheryar Malik Junior Tennis Championship 2024.

In the boys U-12 final, Zayd showcased his dominance by defeating M Ibrahim Gill 8-3. Zayd demonstrated resilience as he overcame Essa Fahad in a tightly contested boys U-14 semifinal with an 8-5 victory. However, in the boys U-14 final, Zayd faced tough competition from Junaid Khan, who edged him out in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

In the boys U-8 final, Azan Imran emerged victorious, first defeating Ali Khan 4-1 in the semifinal and then securing the title with a commanding 6-0 win over Hashir Subhani in the final. Azan’s older sibling, Arsh Imran, continued the family’s dominance by capturing the boys U-10 title with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Ashtar Alam Khan. In the girls U-12 category, Amalia Aidurs claimed the title after her sister and opponent, Zara Aidrus, retired hurt during the final.

Senior Executive Vice President of PLTA Rashid Malik graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up in the presence of a galaxy of former Davis Cuppers Inam ul Haq, Hameed ul Haq and Mushaf Zia as well as Arif Qureshi, tennis players and their families.