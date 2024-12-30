KP Governor praises forces to kill 11 terrorists in SW

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday praised the role of security forces in countering the menace of terrorism in Upper South Waziristan, to kill 11 terrorists.

Governor Kundi lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the security forces, describing them as national heroes who have laid down their lives for the defence of the country. He emphasized that the nation stands firmly behind its military and law enforcement personnel in the fight against terrorism.

In his statement, Governor Kundi expressed admiration for the active role of both the police and the army in tackling the threat of terrorist groups responsible for numerous attacks. He also condemned the violent elements that continue to pose a threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty and praised the security forces for delivering a crushing response to the attackers.

The Governor further said that extremist groups who brought terror to Pakistan remain active, working against the national security, and reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani people to stand with their armed forces on every front in this ongoing battle.

Kundi greets newly-elected cabinet of PPC

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club (PPC). The Governor congratulated President M Riaz, Vice President Irfan Khan, General Secretary Tayab Usman, Finance Secretary Ahtisham Khan, Joint Secretary Gulzar Khan and other governorning body members.

Kundi praised the democratic traditions maintained within journalistic institutions, acknowledging their crucial role in promoting free speech and democracy.

Governor Kundi expressed his confidence that the new cabinet would continue to work for the welfare of journalists, ensuring the well-being and betterment of the media community. He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) sees freedom of the press and the stability of democracy as essential components for the country’s progress and development.

The Governor also highlighted the vital role of Peshawar Press Club in upholding the values of free journalism and democracy, recognizing the club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen these principles in the province.

Governor condoles death of cricketer Umar Gul’s father

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of cricketer Umar Gul’s father, Nadir Khan.

In his condolence message, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and for patience for the bereaved family.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that the entire nation shares in the sorrow of Umar Gul and his family. He prayed to Allah Almighty to grants the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.