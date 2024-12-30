Lahore air quality remains unhealthy

LAHORE - The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 159, classified as unhealthy on Sunday. The PM2.5 concentration was reported to be 13.4 times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline for PM2.5 levels. The most polluted areas included Burki Road (AQI 295), Bedian Road (AQI 260), Askari 10 (AQI 254), US Consulate (AQI 206), Phase VIII-DHA (AQI 193), University of Management and Technology (AQI 181), Adda Plot and Raiwind Road (AQI 174). Dense fog disrupts flight schedule at Lahore airport. As many as two flights were cancelled while over nine were delayed after dense fog at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport’s runway on Sunday reduced visibility to 150 meters only. A large swathe of Punjab was blanketed by dense fog on Saturday night, which continued until Sunday morning. Due to extremely poor visibility, motorways and highways were closed. The situation within cities was not better either as motorists found driving quite hard.