LHC orders schools to re-register within a month

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed all schools to re-register within a month, with non-compliance to the school bus policy resulting in suspended registrations.

Justice Shahid Karim issued these orders during hearings on the smog crisis, emphasizing strict enforcement of environmental protection measures. Schools must now operate buses to maintain registration, while new schools are mandated to provide transportation for students.

The LHC also tasked the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) with reviewing city roads and devising a traffic plan to ease congestion. The court called for immediate action on traffic rule enforcement, urging timely implementation of directives to address Lahore’s smog crisis.