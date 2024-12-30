Maryam Nawaz’s purple suit shines at Zaid Hussain Nawaz’s wedding

At the wedding of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Zaid , Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's outfit became a focal point of attention.

As social media buzzed with images from the event, Maryam Nawaz's elegant purple trouser suit quickly captured the spotlight. The chic ensemble was paired with a green clutch, adding an eye-catching contrast and elevating her overall look.

Reports indicate that the outfit was valued at approximately PKR 360,000, further emphasizing Maryam Nawaz's preference for high-end, sophisticated fashion. This follows her appearance at Zaid Hussain's Nikah ceremony, where she donned a designer piece by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, priced at INR 495,000.

Maryam Nawaz’s fashion choices have sparked widespread conversations online, reinforcing her image as a style icon with a penchant for luxury and refinement.