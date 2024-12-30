Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Maryam Nawaz’s purple suit shines at Zaid Hussain Nawaz’s wedding

Maryam Nawaz’s purple suit shines at Zaid Hussain Nawaz’s wedding
Web Desk
4:48 PM | December 30, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

At the wedding of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Zaid Hussain Nawaz, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's outfit became a focal point of attention.

As social media buzzed with images from the event, Maryam Nawaz's elegant purple trouser suit quickly captured the spotlight. The chic ensemble was paired with a green clutch, adding an eye-catching contrast and elevating her overall look.

Reports indicate that the outfit was valued at approximately PKR 360,000, further emphasizing Maryam Nawaz's preference for high-end, sophisticated fashion. This follows her appearance at Zaid Hussain's Nikah ceremony, where she donned a designer piece by celebrated Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, priced at INR 495,000.

Maryam Nawaz’s fashion choices have sparked widespread conversations online, reinforcing her image as a style icon with a penchant for luxury and refinement.

President Zardari orders relief worth Rs24.136mln for bank fraud victims

Tags:

Web Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024