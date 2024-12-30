Mass wedding ceremony of 250 couples held

SANGHAR - Under the banner of “Service to Humanity is Service to God,” a mass wedding ceremony was organized by Adeero Lal Welfare Tando Adam, where 250 couples from different religions were wed in a grand event. Speaking to the media, the organization’s chairman, Baba Raj Kumar, emphasized that serving the underprivileged brings true inner peace and that acts of kindness are the real legacy one leaves behind. The ceremony included 100 Muslim, 50 Christian, and 100 Hindu couples, who were married according to their respective religious traditions. Each couple received dowry items worth up to Rs. 100,000, including religious texts such as the Quran and Gita, 12 outfits for the bride and groom, a sewing machine, gold earrings, household appliances like a fan and cooler, bedding, dinner sets, watches, shoes, and cash. Additionally, a meal was provided for 25 guests accompanying each couple. Baba Raj Kumar credited the success of this initiative to the support of philanthropists and the tireless efforts of the welfare organization’s members. He highlighted that this tradition of helping the needy through mass weddings has been ongoing for the past 12 years. The event was attended by prominent social and political figures, including Taluka Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, Haji Zeeshan Sheikh, Mirza Ashfaq Baig, Sons of Tando Adam founder Ejaz Sheikh, Ashiq Hussain Saand, and Dr. Ashok Kumar, alongside a large number of citizens. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of commemorative shields to individuals and members from various walks of life in recognition of their contributions.