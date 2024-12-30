Master Paints/Newage beat FG/Din Polo to clinch Lahore Open Polo trophy

LAHORE - Master Paints/Newage Cables edged past FG/Din Polo 5-4 in the thrilling final to clinch the trophy at the 13th Lahore Open Polo Championship, sponsored by Cheetah, that concluded at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

The chief guests on the occasion were Raja Nauman, General Manager Merchandising Servis Retail, and Qudsia Manzoor, Marketing Manager Servis. Other notables present on the occasion were executive committee members of the club, including Naseer Ahmed, Raja Amir, Saqib Khan Khakwani, and a large number of spectators and families.

The main final match was fiercely contested, with Master Paints/Newage Cables securing victory in the final moments with a fabulous field goal of Bilal Haye that helped is side win the thrilling final by 5-4. For Master Paints/Newage Cables, Estanislao Abelenda and Alman Jaleel Azam thrashed in two goals each, while Bilal Haye contributed one. On the opposing side, FG/Din Polo’s Raja Mikael Sami and Saqib Khan Khakwani each scored two goals.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, IS/SQ/Platinum Homes defeated PB Polo 4-1 to claim victory. For IS/SQ/Platinum Homes, Hamza Mawaz Khan thrashed in three superb goals while Bilal Hayat Noon converted one. For PB Polo, Hissam Ali Hyder scored one goal.