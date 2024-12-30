Ministries used only 12.46pc PSDP during July-Dec time

ISLAMABAD - The development activities under the federal development portfolio is moving at a snail’s pace, as Ministries/Divisions have utilized only 12.46 per cent Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocations during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year.

Of the total allocated Rs 1.1 trillion in the PSDP 2024-25, the Ministries/Divisions/Corporations utilized Rs136.915 billion during the first six months of the ongoing fiscal year, the official data available with The Nation reveals.

Of the total PSDP 2024-25, the rupee component was Rs 880 billion, while the Foreign Exchange Component was Rs220 billion.

As per the government’s released mechanism for the fiscal year 2024-25, the government should release 15 percent of the budgeted allocation in the first quarter, 20 percent in the second quarter, 25 percent in the third quarter and the remaining 40 percent in the last quarter.

During the first two quarters (July to December) of the FY 2024-25, authorisation for Rs376.187 billion was issued to ministries/divisions, which is 34 percent of the total PSDP allocations. However, 50 percent or Rs187.726 billion of the authorised amount was sanctioned for release, the data reveals.

The total expenditures by the ministries/divisions during the first two quarters were Rs 136.915 billion or (12.4 percent of total allocations), which includes rupee component of Rs 128.547 billion, while Rs 8.369 billion of Foreign Exchange Component were utilized.

Of the total allocated amount of Rs 843.146 billion for the ministries/divisions in the PSDP 2024-25, Rs 113.428 billion or 13 percent were utilized. Similarly, of the allocation of Rs 255.854 billion for corporations in the PSDP 2024-25, such as NHA, PEPCO and NTDC, the expenditures were 9 percent or Rs 23.487 billion during the first six months.

Some ministries/divisions have zero utilization which includes Cabinet Division, Commerce Division, Communication (Other than NHA), Narcotics Control, Housing & Works, Strategic Plan Division, Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, and National Heritage & Culture.

Maritime Affairs Division has utilized only 1 percent or Rs32.83 million of the total allocated Rs 2.6 billion PSDP funds.

National Food Security & Research Division, State and Frontier Region Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Climate Change have utilized 2 percent of the PSDP allocations.

Even corporations under the Power Division, such as PEPCO and NTDC utilized Rs 3.8 billion, during the first six months, which is only 4 percent of the total allocated Rs 94.590 billion in PSDP 2024-25.

Railways Division and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority have utilized 35 percent, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission 31 percent, AJK&GB 24 percent, merged districts of KP 23 percent, and Human Rights Division 22 percent of the total allocated PSDP funds.