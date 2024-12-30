Monday, December 30, 2024
Multiple cars pileup in Dera Ismail Khan leaves 20 injured

NEWS WIRE
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  A multiple vehicle collided on Bakhar Road in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday left 20 people injured, as dense fog severely reduced visibility in the area. According to a Rescue 1122 official, the rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and swiftly provided emergency medical care to the injured and transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment, private news channel reported. Unfortunately, two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition, with medical staff working to stabilize their condition. The official added that the injured were receiving medical attention, and the rescue operation was completed successfully.

