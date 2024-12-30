Musadik calls for holding dialogue to address national issues

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has called for dialogue to address national issues, stressing the need for constructive discussions while maintaining a clear distinction between criminal cases and political matters.

Speaking to the media at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said, “We were ready for negotiations before. If we want to move forward, let’s have a dialogue. How issues will be resolved if our people do not sit together?” He welcomed initiation of talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), describing it as a positive step. However, he clarified that the agenda of dialogue would not include criminal cases involving PTI’s leadership. Referring to the allegations against the PTI founder, Malik said, “The cases against him are criminal in nature. The £190 million matter is beyond politics.” He said that according to the prosecution, the state resources were misappropriated, and 400-kanal land was taken in the guise of a trust. About the May-9 events, he said, “Whether it is the attack on the corps commander’s house, the military tower, or martyrs’ monuments, such crimes have nothing to do with dialogue.

Trials for these offences will proceed based on evidence.”

Malik reiterated the government’s commitment to economic, political and democratic recovery, stressing that discussions on national issues must remain separate from criminal proceedings. “We are not your enemies; we are friends. Don’t sacrifice the country to political tension. Accuse us, argue with us, but let’s work for betterment of Pakistan,” he urged.

The minister also questioned the recent political practices, accusing the PTI of lobbying against Pakistan’s interests abroad. He claimed, “David Fenton, who is lobbying against Pakistan’s nuclear programme, was hired by you. Such actions damage the country’s global standing.”