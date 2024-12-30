Nawaz Sharif always think for welfare of people: MNA Kheeal

HYDERABAD - The Member National Assembly and president Pakistan Muslim League (N) minority wing Sindh Kheeal Daas Kohistani has said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is the builder of Nation and always think for the welfare of the people. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with 75th Birthday of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here at Qasimabad on Sunday. MNA said that M Nawaz Sharif pay respect to his million party workers and strive for the welfare of people irrespective of their religion.caste and political attachment. He said that today’s prosperity is seen in every segment of life and cities credit goes to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who established motorways which are a gift for the people of Pakistan.

At the time of constructing motorways, it was being said that Nawaz Sharif has constructed it only for him but in fact Nawaz Sharif wanted to connect whole country through motorways and now this project has listed among high level of motorways in the world.

Kheeal Dass refuted the impression that Nawaz Sharif has not worked for the betterment of Sindh and said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has always been worried for Sindh and never leave Sindhi people alone regarding their numerous issues particularly prevailing water canal issue and never allow to make land of Sindh barren at any cost.