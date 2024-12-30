NHA to shift offices to 760.6kw solar system

ISLAMABAD - In line with the policy of federal government to shift government buildings on renewable energy, the National Highway Authority is going to shift its headquarters and zonal offices on solar power.

A tender in this regard was flouted about six months ago but after completing bid evaluation the road authority has now finally declared M/s Akhwanzada Associates to complete the solarisation project.

Two firms were in the run to get the contract but aforementioned firm is declared as successful bidder as it quoted an amount of Rs126.36 million to install the system having capacity to cater the load of 760.6 kilowatt.

Out of total 760kw system, 125.9kw system would be installed in Islamabad, 70.3kw in Karachi, 302.5kw in Lahore, 170.3 kw in Peshawar and 91.6 kv in Quetta.

The actual energy requirements in NHA offices are more than the solar capacity, which is going to be installed however a senior officer said that the small solar system is being installed due to limited space available on the rooftops of the buildings.

He however informed that as the headquarters is a multistory building and it has 600kw energy requirements but the space available on rooftop was for only 125.9kw system.

Similarly, there was also space constraint in Karachi and Lahore and 70.3kw and 302.5kw solar systems against the energy requirements of 110kw and 397kw are planned to be installed respectively.

However, Peshawar and Quetta offices are going to get solar system according to their needs as 170.3kw and 91.6kV systems are going to be installed in Peshawar and Quetta against energy requirements of 172kW and 85kw respectively.

Government of Pakistan last year announced Energy Plan aimed at energy conservation through various initiatives.

It was decided to promote use of solar energy as a sustainable solution to the ongoing energy crisis. Later on, federal cabinet in its meeting approved the framework guidelines for “Solarization of Public Sector Buildings” for the promotion and development of indigenous renewable energy resources in the country and to reduce the impact of prevailing high prices of imported fossil which is causing drain of precious foreign exchange.

Under the said initiative, the government of Pakistan planned to solarize public sector buildings to save energy and advised all State Owned Entities (SOEs) to complete this task.