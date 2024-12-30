Overseas Pakistanis reject calls for civil disobedience, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE - Punjab’s Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has welcomed a 31% increase in remittances during the first 11 months of 2024, stating that overseas Pakistanis have rejected calls for civil disobedience by sending 31% more money back home. She emphasised that overseas Pakistanis are no longer falling for lies, deceit, and fraudulent narratives. Marriyum Aurangzeb remarked that slogans of “burn, destroy, abuse, fraud, and civil disobedience” cannot feed the public. She criticised the perpetrators of the May 9 incidents, accusing them of being unable to digest the country’s progress, recovering economy and improving public welfare, which they had ruined during their four years in power. She asserted that those responsible for the May 9 violence, looting, and destruction are not deserving of any leniency. The minister appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis in contributing to the recovering economy, stating that they are no longer swayed by false accusations, fraudulent claims, or lies such as the cipher controversy. “From claiming ‘America toppled my government’ to pleading ‘America, save me,’ it’s nothing but a shameful spectacle,” she said. The senior minister expressed gratitude to overseas Pakistanis for their significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy. She also commended the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership for its achievements. Reducing inflation from 38% to 4% and bringing the policy rate down from 22% to 13% within eight months is nothing short of a miracle, she added.