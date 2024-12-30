Pak envoy to US called back for consultations

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has been called to Islamabad for consultations with policy makers on the recent tough statement made by the US administration on Pakistan’s missile program including imposition of sanctions on entities for supplying equipment to develop the missile program. Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has arrived in Islamabad for crucial discussions and necessary instructions.

During his weeklong stay in Islamabad, he is scheduled to hold important meetings with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and policymakers at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Sources indicate that Ambassador Rizwan will also meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He will brief the prime minister and the top brass in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the bilateral ties and what could be Pakistan’s policy with the new political administration in Washington which is expected to take charge next month. Reports suggest that in the past three months, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh held significant meetings with members of both houses of the US Congress, where he apprised them of Pakistan’s perspective on various important areas of interest of both the countries including trade, political situation in Pakistan. The sources further stated that in the context of the Trump administration’s expected return to power in January 2025, the Government of Pakistan will give Rizwan Saeed Sheikh with important directives and tasks. There will be detailed consultations between the Foreign Office policy makers and Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on what could be Pakistan potential approach to Washington under a Republican administration.