Pakistan’s Ambassador to US visits Utopia Industries, holds meeting with KCCI leaders

Our Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -   Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh visited Utopia Industries Pvt. Ltd in Karachi, a major exporter that has achieved remarkable growth since its commencement in 2020. In a tweet, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said the Utopia Industries Pvt. Ltd, with a 39 percent increase in export volume, now exports products, including bedding, kitchenware, and unique plastic and metal items. He stated that the Utopia Deals was the top Amazon seller worldwide creating 10,000 jobs in Pakistan and expanding footprint in the US market. He termed the Utopia, certainly a source of pride. Meanwhile, thew Pakistani Ambassador, also held meetings with President, Vice President and former Presidents of KCCI during his visit to Karachi. Rizwan Saeed Sheikh and the business community leaders also discussed the challenges and opportunities with reference to strengthening trade, investment and commercial linkages between Pakistan and the United States.

Sustained coordination and engagement will help respond to the challenges and realize the potential, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh stated.

Our Staff Reporter

