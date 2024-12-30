Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistani food exporters return from Kuala Lumpur

NEWS WIRE
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE  -  A Pakistani food exporters’ delegation returned here on Sunday after a successful month-long visit to Kuala Lumpur, with a positive response from Malaysian buyers. Delegation leader Saif-ur-Rehman told the media that Malaysian counterparts expressed strong interest in Pakistani products due to their exceptional quality, competitive prices and adherence to the international standards.

The delegation’s efforts have not only strengthened trade ties between Pakistan and Malaysia but also paved the way for further collaboration in the food sector especially snacks including different varieties of Nimko. The visit is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s food exports to Malaysia, contributing to the country’s economic growth and promoting its global reputation as a reliable supplier of premium food products, he added. He said that their visit was aimed to showcase Pakistan’s diverse range of high-quality food products and processed foods and the delegation engaged in productive meetings and business-to-business interactions.

Nisar Khuhro calls on federal govt to withdraw from controversial canal project

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1735443945.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024