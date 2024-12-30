The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of Jewish texts discovered between 1947 and 1956 near the Dead Sea, have unveiled invaluable insights into ancient religious and historical perspectives. Comprising parchment and papyrus scrolls, these artifacts include fragments of every book in the Hebrew Bible except Esther. Dating back over two millennia, the scrolls provide a glimpse into the cultural and religious milieu of Second Temple Judaism. Written by various authors, the texts encompass diverse genres, shedding light on sectarian beliefs, community practices, and the evolution of biblical manuscripts. Their discovery revolutionised biblical scholarship, deepening our understanding of the roots of Judaism and Christianity.