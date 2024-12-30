PIA plans fleet expansion in 2024

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Acting CEO Khurram Mushtaq has announced plans to reintegrate several grounded aircraft into the fleet next year.

Over the next six months, the airline aims to reactivate Boeing 777 and Airbus aircraft, increasing its operational fleet to 24. Currently, only 19 of PIA's 34 aircraft are operational, up from 16 following the activation of three planes, including a Boeing 777, Airbus 320, and an ATR.

The CEO stated that Boeing 777 aircraft will be deployed for European operations, with preparations also underway for the 2025 Hajj season. PIA’s long-term goal is to have all 34 aircraft operational by the end of the year, which is expected to boost revenue significantly.

In addition, PIA has approved a 25% salary increase for employees, reflecting efforts to support staff amidst challenging economic conditions.

Last year, PIA added two Airbus-320 aircraft to its fleet, with one recently taking its first commercial flight from Islamabad to Karachi. PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan emphasized the government’s commitment to the airline’s progress, citing the steady increase in operational aircraft as a positive indicator of growth.