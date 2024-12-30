Monday, December 30, 2024
Police arrest 7 drug dealers with 9 kg drugs

APP
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI -  Rawalpindi district police has arrested 7 drug dealers and recovered 9 kg hashish and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Sunday. He informed that Race Course, Civil Lines, R.A. Bazar and Airport police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 7 accused namely Muhammad Ghalib, Waqas, Asif, Adnan, Fakhar Alam, Mustafa, and Ashraf and recovered over 9 kg hashish and other items from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against all the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

APP

