PPP opposes harsh measures in Tax Amendment Bill

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Tax Amendment Bill 2024, calling its provisions for non-filers excessively harsh.

In a statement, Baig criticized the bill’s proposals, which include freezing bank accounts, confiscating business premises, and restricting the transfer of immovable property for non-filers. “The PPP will oppose such laws,” he stated, suggesting the bill be debated in the Finance and Revenue Committees of the National Assembly. Baig also questioned the government's policies, emphasizing that the category of “non-filers” was a creation of the government itself. He warned against measures that infringe on citizens’ basic rights, remarking, “Will people soon need permission to breathe?”

Shifting focus, Baig expressed alarm over Pakistan’s lagging internet services, noting that the country has fallen behind global advancements in 5G technology and is struggling even with 4G. He highlighted the exodus of 22 IT companies due to slow internet speeds, causing significant losses to the sector. Baig urged the government to prioritize strengthening Pakistan’s IT infrastructure to retain companies and foster growth.

The Tax Amendment Bill 2024, recently approved by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, aims to curb tax evasion by introducing stringent measures. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has already issued notices to 169,000 influential individuals to bring them into the tax net. Baig’s criticism reflects broader concerns over the balance between strict regulations and fostering economic growth in Pakistan.