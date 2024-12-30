President signs contentious madrassa bill into law

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday signed the Seminary Registration Act into law.

The president had earlier refused to sign the bill and sent it to the National Assembly with his reservation, however, after negotiations with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman, the president has signed the bill.

National Assembly spokesperson, on Sunday confirmed that with President Zardari’s signature, the bill has been successfully converted into law.

The development follows the federal cabinet’s approval last Friday of the tweaks to the Societies Registration Act 1860 after the government and the JUI-F resolved their differences.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had met JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wherein the former reportedly “accepted all demands of the Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Deenia (ITMD)” regarding the bill.

The disputed madrassa bill, which has already been passed by both houses of parliament, had become a bone of contention between the Fazl-led party and the government.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a gazette notification for the said law according to which seminaries would be registered as per the Societies Act.

Under the new law, religious seminaries (Madrasas) will now be required to register under the Societies Registration Act, streamlining the regulatory framework for such institutions.

According to the gazette notification, seminaries that are currently in operation but have not yet been registered must complete their registration within six months of the commencement of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024.

Additionally, it states that any madrassa established after the commencement of the Act must register under this legislation within one year of its establishment.

“A (Deeni Madrassa) with more than one campus will only require a single registration,” the notification noted.

Under this Act, every madrassa is required to submit an annual report of its educational activities to the Registrar. “Each madrassa must have its accounts audited by an auditor and submit a copy of the audit report to the Registrar,” it further stipulated.

The notification also specifies that no madrassa shall teach or publish any literature that promotes militancy or spreads sectarianism or religious hatred.

The National Assembly spokesperson confirmed that the matter was resolved through mutual understanding, ensuring that the implementation of the law takes place with consensus.

The federal government last week, after a meeting with Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD), had agreed to all demands presented by ITMD about the seminary bill.

It has also been confirmed that no joint session of Parliament will be convened to discuss this matter.

Meanwhile, the president has also issued an ordinance concerning amendments to the Societies Registration Act 2024.

As per the ordinance, applicable only to the Islamabad’s jurisdiction, madrassas will have the discretion to register either with the education ministry or the industries ministry.