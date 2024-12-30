President Zardari orders relief worth Rs24.136mln for bank fraud victims

President Asif Ali Zardari has directed six banks to provide financial relief amounting to 24.136 million to 31 victims of bank fraud.

He gave these directions while deciding upon 31 representations filed against the decisions of the Banking Mohtasib.

The President upheld the Mohtasib's decisions in favour of the victims, delivering justice for the defrauded banking customers.

The victims were defrauded by individuals posing as bank representatives, who acquired sensitive banking details through deceptive phone calls and subsequently drained funds from their accounts.

Upon discovering the fraudulent transactions, the customers approached their banks for redress but were denied relief. The affected parties then sought relief through the Banking Mohtasib, who ruled in their favor. In response, the banks filed separate representations with the President, challenging these decisions.

Hearings were conducted at Aiwan-e-Sadr, and after listening to the petitioners and respondents and perusing the relevant record, the final decisions were delivered. The decisions reflect the President's commitment to providing justice and prompt relief to the people.

The President also emphasized the crucial role played by the Banking Mohtasib in safeguarding citizens against the maladministration of commercial banks and financial fraud. He said the Banking Mohtasib is a vital institution for the swift resolution of complaints, offering victims timely justice without the burdens of prolonged legal procedures.

The President has also encouraged the public to utilize the services of the Banking Mohtasib to address banking disputes and fraudulent activities.