President Zardari vows to provide quality healthcare facilities to masses

SUKKUR - President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated government’s commitment to providing quality healthcare facilities to the people. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Ziauddin Hospital in Sukkur, he termed the inauguration of the state-of-the-art hospital a transformative moment for Sukkur and surrounding areas.

He commended Dr Asim Hussain and the Ziauddin Hospital management for their efforts in establishing a top-notch medical care facility with a highly skilled team of professionals who will deliver the public. In addition to healthcare improvements, the President also announced that the Rohri Canal will be lined from its beginning, with an annual budget of 15 billion rupees. President Asif Ali Zardari vowed to continue the Bhutto family’s legacy of public service, dedicated to improving the socio-economic well-being of the nation.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief over loss of precious lives in a plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The president expressed his condolences with the people and the Government of South Korea, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. He also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families. According to foreign media reports, a Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday morning, resulting in over 100 deaths. The Boeing 737-8AS, which had departed from Bangkok with 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed as it attempted to land.