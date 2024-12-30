Providing relief to people govt’s priority: Muqam

Peshawar - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam, on Sunday said that providing relief to the masses was the top priority of the government.

Talking to various delegations at his Fizagut office in Swat district, Engr Amir Muqam stated that record development projects had been completed by the PML-N government in Swat. He said these projects had brought positive changes to the people of the region.

He referred to the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Manglawar Swat, as well as roads, electricity, and gas projects, which had greatly facilitated the people of Swat.

He issued on-the-spot directives on some of the people’s applications and listened to their problems patiently. The people thanked the minister and assured him of their full support.

Govt making efforts to bring economy back on track: Muqam

While addressing the concluding session of the two-day Swat Trade Show 2024 as chief guest in Mingora, Swat district, Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the federal government was making untiring efforts for the revival of the economy and the promotion of trade and investment in the country.

He stated that the trickle-down effects of the government’s prudent economic and fiscal reforms had started to become viable, and the price hike had been slashed to a single digit, which was a great triumph indeed.

He termed the efforts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for the empowerment and promotion of local businesses as positive, adding that the economic development of the region was also important.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the Swat Trade Show would help provide opportunities to local traders to expand their businesses, attract investment, and significantly enhance the country’s economy.

He emphasized that the federal government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, was making solid efforts to resolve the economic issues in the country.

Reiterating the sacrifices rendered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially those of Malakand Division and Swat, for the peace and stability of Pakistan, Amir Muqam stated that the agitation politics of PTI were no solution to KP’s problems.

He expressed hope that the focus would be on improving law and order and resolving the problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He claimed that a huge amount was being spent on carrying out malicious propaganda on social media against state institutions, which was highly deplorable.

He further stated that the politics of hooliganism and propaganda against state institutions were not in the country’s interest, hoping that PTI would use government resources for the welfare of the masses rather than engaging in aimless sit-ins and staging agitation marches in Islamabad.

He mentioned that the previous PTI government had pushed the country to the verge of bankruptcy, while the Shehbaz Sharif government, in its past 14 months, had saved the country from economic default.

The minister added that the economic situation had started improving in the country, and foreign investments were coming to Pakistan.

He noted that the measures taken by the Shehbaz Sharif government were being praised worldwide, and Pakistan’s economic outlook had improved significantly.

Engr Amir Muqam reiterated that the federal government was ready to cooperate with the KP government in all sectors, including law and order and health.

He stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had given their mandate to PTI to resolve their problems, rather than carrying out unnecessary agitation politics for the release of PTI’s founder.

Amir Muqam concluded by saying that PTI had disappointed the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as it failed to deliver on all fronts.