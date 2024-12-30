PSX surges past 114,000 mark as bulls dominate market

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the new business week with a remarkable rally, as the benchmark KSE-100 index soared by 2,700 points during intraday trading, crossing the 114,000 mark.

Market experts attribute this bullish momentum to a reduction in the policy rate and significant inflows from banks into the equity market. Reports reveal that local mutual funds, driven largely by banking sector investments, injected approximately Rs58 billion, fueling investor confidence and optimism.

The PSX had displayed volatility in the previous week, closing at 111,351 points after a 927-point gain on Friday.

On Monday, trading activity remained robust, with 815.92 million shares changing hands at a total value of Rs32.92 billion. Out of 443 companies that participated, 223 recorded gains, 176 saw declines, and 44 remained unchanged.

The surge in market activity has sparked a wave of positive sentiment, signaling a promising start to the week for investors.