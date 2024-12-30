PTF chief challenges legality of POA’s pre-election results notification

LAHORE - Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (R) Waseem Janjua has strongly criticized the Election Commission of POA for prematurely notifying the results of its NOC elections a day before the scheduled polling. He termed the move ‘unlawful’ and a violation of proper electoral procedures. In his statement, Col Waseem said, “Issuing the notification of election results before the actual polling day is both inappropriate and against legal norms. Even if there are no opposing candidates and the current ones are unopposed, the proper procedure must be followed. Elections should be conducted on the scheduled date, followed by an official announcement through a press conference, and only then should the results be sent to IOC for final approval.” He further emphasised the dissatisfaction of candidates contesting for vice president and other positions. “This premature decision has caused unrest among those contesting the elections, as it undermines the transparency and fairness of the process. The elections, set to take place today at a local hotel, now face credibility concerns. The POA should have exercised patience and adhered to the established timeline for announcing the results and issuing the notification.”