Punjab CM, UAE ambassador discuss enhanced cooperation and investment

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, to discuss mutual interests and strengthen bilateral ties.

During the meeting, it was decided to establish a Punjab-UAE working group to further enhance cooperation. Discussions focused on economic collaboration, development projects in Punjab, and promoting tourism.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended an invitation to UAE investors to explore investment opportunities in Punjab, assuring them of special incentives and a conducive environment for business. She acknowledged the UAE’s contributions to Pakistan’s socio-economic development and expressed appreciation for its support in infrastructure, health, education, and energy sectors.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her successful visit to China and praised Punjab's ongoing development initiatives and climate change measures. He emphasized the UAE’s commitment to supporting Pakistan's vision of sustainable progress and reiterated interest in working on additional projects in the country.

“We value the UAE’s assistance in key sectors and are eager to enhance cooperation in agriculture, technology, and green energy,” said Maryam Nawaz. She highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and the UAE, built on mutual trust and respect, and noted their shared vision for regional stability and prosperity.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi affirmed the UAE’s desire for a developed Pakistan and its commitment to standing alongside the government and people in this journey. He expressed confidence in fostering sustainable growth through public-private partnerships with the Punjab government.