Punjab govt enhance tri-border security to tackle terrorism, smuggling

The Punjab government announced on Monday a decision to strengthen security along its borders with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Official documents reveal plans for significant amendments to the service rules of the Punjab Border Military Police and Baloch Levies. In the initial phase, 50% of vacant positions in these forces will be filled, with the upper age limit for recruitment increased by five years to expand the candidate pool.

The government has allocated Rs500 million for logistical support, vehicles, and weaponry for the tri-border region. Additionally, Rs527.1 million will be spent upgrading existing checkpoints.

To combat smuggling and terrorism more effectively, joint checkpoints will be established, staffed by personnel from the Border Military Police, Baloch Levies, and Customs Department.

This marks the first recruitment for the Border Military Police and Baloch Levies in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur since 1998, underlining the urgent need to enhance these forces to address present-day security challenges.