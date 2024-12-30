Monday, December 30, 2024
Rawalpindi gas pipeline blaze, firefighters rush to scene

APP
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  A massive fire broke out in a gas pipeline in Shakrial Town, Rawalpindi on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents where emergency services rushed to the scene to control the blaze. According to a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, “We immediately responded to the emergency and rushed to the scene,” private news channel reported. Our initial investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was a leakage in the gas pipeline. Fortunately, our team was able to quickly bring the situation under control and extinguish the fire, preventing any major damage or loss of life, spokesperson added.Three fire brigade vehicles successfully doused the fire and fortunately, no loss of life or major damage was reported.

APP

