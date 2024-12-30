Sailing Towards Equality

The world has become a global village where nations tirelessly strive to enhance their economic and military capabilities. Pakistan proudly boasts a strong military comprising the Infantry, Air Force, and Navy. Many young individuals, including myself, dream of serving the Pakistan Army with loyalty and devotion.

However, it is troubling that while women are recruited into the army and air force, they remain excluded from the naval forces and combat branches. The rationale behind this exclusion is unclear. A recent conversation with an ambitious young woman who aspired to become a naval officer highlighted her disappointment upon learning of this restriction.

Research reveals that countries like the United States, New Zealand, and Australia have successfully integrated women into their naval forces, allowing them to contribute meaningfully to national development and defence. Pakistan, too, is home to talented and dedicated women eager to serve the nation.

It is imperative to establish an inclusive recruitment process in the Navy, offering women opportunities to play their part in the country’s progress and protection. By embracing inclusivity, Pakistan can harness the full potential of its female population, fostering equality and strengthening national defence.

ADVOCATE RIAZ ALI PANHWAR,

Hyderabad.