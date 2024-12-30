Seasonal cuisine ‘Saag’ symbol of heritage, togetherness

MULTAN - Seasonal cuisines not only bring culinary delight but also serve as a bond that connects traditions, relationships, and communities. One such winter specialty is “saag”, a popular dish in South Punjab, particularly in the Saraiki belt, where it is relished with chillra (rice bread) or makai ki roti (cornbread). Although saag with rice bread is more popular in the Saraiki region, the combination of saag and cornbread remains a cherished treat across South Punjab and the rest of the country. It is often served in traditional settings like patharies (family dining areas) or modern drawing rooms, accompanied by the aromatic touch of homemade butter. Its distinct aroma often announces to the neighborhood that saag is being prepared. This age-old tradition continues to thrive with the same vibrancy, bringing friends and family closer over meals. In many households, particularly in rural areas, saag preparation is an art steeped in tradition. While city dwellers often use pressure cookers to prepare it, villagers opt for a more traditional method. The greens are slow-cooked overnight in special clay pots over a low flame. The next morning, they are mashed to a smooth consistency and enhanced with a flavorful tempering of desi ghee, butter, and garlic. This method imparts a distinct richness and aroma, differentiating village-prepared saag from its urban counterpart. Tariq Drishak, a resident of Fazilpur, Rajanpur district, shared with APP that saag and chillra are still prepared with great care in his household. “Since the arrival of winter, I have been hosting weekly saag meals for friends from my region,” he said, highlighting how this tradition fosters love, strengthens relationships, and revives cultural roots. Nutrition experts emphasize the immense health benefits of seasonal foods, with saag being a prime example. Dr. Wisha Saeed, a PhD scholar in Food and Technology, told that saag is a treasure trove of essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, K, folic acid, calcium, iron, and potassium. “It helps keep the body warm, boosts immunity, and strengthens bones. The calcium and vitamin K in saag prevent sore throats, infections, and joint pain,” she explained. Dr Wisha Saeed also added saag is low in calories and rich in fiber, making it an excellent choice for weight control, cholesterol reduction, and blood pressure maintenance.

“Its digestive benefits make it a must-have during winter,” she added. The simplicity and affordability of saag ensure its availability in markets and vegetable stalls, making it a staple for many households. Its enduring popularity highlights how food can bridge gaps, preserve traditions, and promote health, making saag not just a dish but a symbol of heritage and togetherness.