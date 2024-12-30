Shahrah-e-Faisal reopens as MWM ends citywide protests

Karachi's busiest road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, has been fully reopened to traffic after the conclusion of sit-ins by a religious group at Drigh Road and Malir 15.

The road had been closed since December 26 due to protests staged at 13 locations across the city against the Parachinar incidents.

According to traffic police, the main sit-in occurred at Numaish Chowrangi, with additional demonstrations reported at Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Abu al-Hasan Ispahani Road, North Nazimabad, Five Star Chowrangi, Ancholi, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Ayesha Manzil, and Perfume Chowk.

To manage congestion, alternate routes were provided, and traffic personnel were deployed across the affected areas.