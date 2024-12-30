Shihezi University China, CEMB Pakistan ink MoU

ISLAMABAD - School of Medicine, Shihezi University, China, and the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB), University of the Punjab, Lahore, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in cutting-edge scientific research and academic exchange, aligning with global advancements in health sciences. The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr Wang Yuanzhi, Vice Dean School of Medicine, Shihezi University, Xinjiang, China and Prof. Dr. Moaz ur Rahman, Director of the Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology, University of Punjab, Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Sunday. This important partnership agreement was facilitated by the esteemed Prof. Dr. He Cheng, Chairman of the Symposium and a renowned scholar from China Agricultural University, who played a pivotal role in fostering this collaborative agreement. The Pakistani delegation participated in the International Symposium on Veterinary Vaccine and Drug Technology Cooperation Among the Belt and Road Countries. During their visit to Shenzi, this important MoU was signed. This strategic partnership promotes innovation and collaboration in health sciences by establishing joint research centers, facilitating researcher and student exchanges, and organizing international conferences. Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on diverse areas, including developing technical research projects, shared academic data and publications, and intellectual property rights.

Both parties are committed to fostering academic exchanges, with joint training programs for students and researchers forming the core of the collaboration.

This cooperation framework emphasizes mutual support for filing research proposals in China, Pakistan, and international organizations, ensuring a global impact on health sciences and technology.

This partnership is a testament to the deepening ties between Pakistan and China in scientific and technological domains. For Pakistan, the agreement signifies a leap toward enhancing its research infrastructure and global scientific presence.

For China, it reflects an ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration with Belt and Road countries, advancing shared goals in health sciences and technology.

The International Symposium, where the agreement was signed, provided a platform for scientists, researchers, and academics from across the globe to converge and share insights.

It highlighted the importance of cross-border cooperation in addressing pressing challenges in veterinary vaccine and drug technology.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years, with provisions for extension upon mutual consent. Both institutions are optimistic about the long-term benefits of this collaboration, not only for their respective countries but also for the global scientific community.

The signing of this MoU is an important step towards the shared vision of Pakistan and China to harness the power of science and technology for mutual progress and prosperity.

It is a beacon for future collaborations within the Belt and Road Initiative, underscoring the importance of innovation and shared growth in shaping a better future.