Sindh govt will not compromise on its water rights: Shazia Marri

Our Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Shazia Marri on Sunday said that PPP did not join the federal government, but Bilawal Bhutto is still worried about the country.

Addressing a press conference in Bilawal House, Shazia Marri said that despite repeated reminders about the current energy crisis, the federal ministers failed to reply in this regard. She said that there is a clear difference in the statements of the federal minister for energy.

She said that the Sindh government will not compromise on its water rights. She further said that six new canals were being constructed from the Indus River to generate more water, while there was no clear policy adopted by the federal government to enhance water reservoirs.

Shazia Marri said that the federal minister for energy created a ‘joke’ about energy. She said that PPP always raised its voice, highlighting the energy crisis.

Nisar Khuhro calls on federal govt to withdraw from controversial canal project

She also expressed her grave concerns over slow internet speed and said that people are facing problems due to slow internet issues.

Our Staff Reporter

