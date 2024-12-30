Sindh IG visits Sukkur, discusses strategies to combat crime, terrorism

SUKKUR - Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday visited the DIG Sukkur office, where he was warmly received by DIG Sukkur and relevant district SSPs. A special police squad presented a general salute to the IG Sindh. During his visit, IG Memon chaired a review meeting to discuss the overall law and order situation in the Sukkur range, as well as police performance against crimes. DIG Sukkur briefed the meeting on preventive measures against crimes like kidnapping for ransom and honey trapping. The IG Sindh was also briefed on the annual performance report, which included details on tribal conflicts, ongoing operations against dacoits in kacha areas, and other serious crimes. He issued directives on police progress in solving cases related to martyred police personnel and arresting culprits. The IG praised DIG Sukkur and his team for their performance in taking action against dacoits in kacha areas, combating narcotics mafia, and controlling crime.