Sindh karate teams celebrate victory with recognition ceremony

LAHORE - A special ‘Victory Celebration Ceremony’ was held to honor the Sindh karate teams for their outstanding performance at the Quaid-e-Azam Games in Islamabad. The event highlighted the achievements of male and female athletes who collectively secured an impressive tally of 17 medals, including 4 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze. The women’s team claimed the first position, showcasing their dominance in the competition. During the ceremony, Commissioner Karachi’s Sports Coordinator, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, presented an appreciation shield and certificate to Nabiha Jamal, who won a gold medal in the -50kg category. The event was attended by notable personalities, including Sir Wahid bin Hashim, Shahid Satti, Hajra Nawab, Farid Ali, Sana Ghazanfar, Haneen Abbas, Najm Naeem, Shihan Abdul Haq Achha, Sensei Sanaullah Khan, Sensei Mehboob Alam, Sensei Moeen Dedhi, Sensei Parvez, Sensei Wasif Ali, Sensei Naseem Qureshi, and others.