SMEs, regulators’ role sought to ensure healthy food system

Peshawar - Highlighting the challenges in the way of ensuring healthy and nutritional food systems in the country, stakeholders at a dialogue have called for strong local-global linkages and developed consensus on how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and regulators can work together to build a healthier, more resilient food systems.

The dialogue, titled “Partnering for Healthier Food Systems & Nutrition: SMEs and Food Regulators in Focus,” was arranged by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Fruit of Sustainability here yesterday in preparation for the global Nutrition for Growth (N4G) Summit 2025, set to take place in March 2025 in Paris, France.

Purpose of the dialogue of stakeholders was to address critical challenges in regulatory compliance, innovation, and collaboration to improve nutrition and food safety in Pakistan.

The N4G Summit is a global platform dedicated to mobilizing financial, political, and community action to combat malnutrition and ensure healthier food systems worldwide.

The dialogue brought together diverse participants, including representatives from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), regulatory bodies, and nutrition experts.

The event began with a welcome address by Sarim Mehmood, CEO and Founder of Fruit of Sustainability, followed by opening remarks from Faiz Rasool, Head of Policy & Advocacy at GAIN Pakistan, who provided an overview of Pakistan’s malnutrition landscape and emphasized the role of SMEs in transforming food systems.

Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha, Director General of the Punjab Agriculture Food & Drug Authority (PAFDA), delivered special remarks highlighting the regulatory landscape in Pakistan and opportunities for fostering innovation and compliance.

The participants were then divided into thematic focus groups to discuss key issues that included regulatory compliance and fostering innovation, building SME capacity for sustained growth and strengthening collaboration between SMEs and food regulators.

Each group engaged in dynamic discussions to identify challenges and propose actionable solutions. Their findings were presented during the plenary session, followed by insightful synthesis and closing remarks from Faiz Rasool, who stressed the importance of local-global linkages, stating, “This dialogue demonstrates how SMEs and regulators can work together to build a healthier, more resilient food system. The insights shared here will help shape our contributions to the N4G Summit in Paris, ensuring Pakistan’s voice is heard on the global stage.”