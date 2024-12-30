Surge in warm clothes sale as Sargodha faces chilly weather

SARGODHA - The sale of new and used warm clothes has significantly increased in Sargodha and its tehsils, including Shahpur, Sillanwali, Sahiwal, Bhalwal, and Kotmomin. Various winter essentials, such as gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweatshirts, and jackets, are prominently displayed outside shops and on stalls in different localities. Markets and weekly bazaars are bustling with crowds of shoppers bargaining with retailers. In addition to clothing, heaps of quilts, bed covers, blankets, and rugs are also available for sale. The sudden onset of chilly weather, particularly during the night over the past 10 days, has compelled people to stock up on winter apparel and other necessities. Used winter items, including quilts and blankets, are a popular choice for budget-conscious buyers. A local visitor, Ghulam Rasool, commented, “Although the government is taking steps to curb inflation and provide relief to the poor, a nearly 20pc increase in the prices of winter clothing compared to last year has been observed.” Vendors and shopkeepers are experiencing a surge in business, with winter apparel selling rapidly. “Our business is thriving these days as the demand for warm clothes has skyrocketed,” said Suleman Ahmed, a second-hand clothing dealer at Shaheen Chowk Bazaar. Another dealer on Station Road expressed similar sentiments, stating, “Our sales have doubled, and we anticipate further growth in the coming days.”

Shoppers are becoming increasingly selective, focusing on quality and affordability when purchasing used clothing. “Customers not only look for the best quality but also aim to get items at the lowest possible prices,” said Ali Ahmed, a shop owner at Al Munir Market in Sargodha. He noted that international brands are particularly popular among buyers, with many seeking slightly used items from renowned labels.

Traders typically purchase second-hand clothing in bulk, sorted by categories for men, women, and children. “Some customers have a keen eye for quality products, picking them out like hawks from heaps of used clothing,” Ali Ahmed explained. “Even at fixed-price shops, bargaining is common, as people strive to find affordable yet durable options.”

As the cold weather persists, bazaars across Sargodha are teeming with shoppers searching for practical and budget-friendly winter essentials, signaling a profitable season for vendors and stall-holders.