Suspect operating under garb of D company to seek extortions arrested

Our Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   A suspect blackmailing and threatening some doctors of Hyderabad for extortion money has been arrested by the police. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed on Sunday evening that the suspect Muzaffar Ahmed used a name, D Company, to issue extortion threats to the doctors. According to him, taking notice of the doctors’ complaints SSP Dr Farrukjh Ali Lanjar had constituted a team of cops led by Inspector Tahir Mughal to catch the suspect or suspects behind the D company. According to Rajput, the police traced the suspect from his WhatsApp number which actually belonged to a former coworker of Ahmed who was working as a medical rep. He claimed that the suspect confessed during the initial interrogation about giving the said threats to the doctors. He told the police that during his field job he came to know about the income and wealth of the doctors and that his recent period of redundancy compelled him to take that path of crime. The suspect has already been booked in a FIR lodged at Qasimabad police station.

Our Staff Reporter

