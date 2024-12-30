Technology use in health sectors being increased for better results: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the use of technology is being increased in all health sectors, including polio eradication, to modernize the process of public healthcare and achieve better results.

He was talking to the national anti-polio team, which called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister said unfortunately, the number of polio-affected children is rising in Pakistan, which needs even more collaborative efforts.

He instructed to prepare a systematic roster of visits of relevant individuals to the polio-affected areas during the anti-polio campaign to make such drives more effective. He added that the security of polio workers cannot be compromised and all possible measures should be taken in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the polio eradication team that Chairman Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates wrote a letter to him and commend the ongoing anti-polio drive in Pakistan and the tireless efforts of all the anti-polio workers involved in this campaign.

He said the government of Pakistan is grateful to the Bill Gates Foundation and all national and international partners for their support and cooperation in the health sector and joint efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was informed that the anti-polio campaign is being made successful with the help of local people.