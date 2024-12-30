The Indispensable Role of Nurses in Hospitals

I wish to highlight the critical role nurses play in hospitals and express my unwavering support for this noble profession. Nursing demands unparalleled dedication, compassion, and patience, making nurses the backbone of any healthcare system.

Through rigorous training, nurses acquire the technical skills needed to manage patients’ physical and emotional needs. Nursing programmes provide comprehensive education on medication administration, nutritional care, and psychological support.

While both men and women excel in nursing, the profession is predominantly female. The inherent nurturing qualities, resilience, and sensitivity of women make them particularly suited to the challenges of this demanding field.

However, an alarming shortage of nurses is undermining patient care. The growing patient population cannot be adequately supported without addressing this crisis. Investing in nursing education, offering competitive salaries, improving working conditions, and creating career development opportunities are essential steps.

Nurses are the unsung heroes of healthcare. By recognising their importance and addressing their needs, we can build a healthcare system capable of delivering exceptional care to all.

ASIM BAHIYAN,

Halandoor.